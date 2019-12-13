Gruetzmacher, Joan (Kronenwetter)

She was born Jan. 25, 1925, the youngest daughter of Henry and Helen (Rheinschmidt) Kronenwetter. Joan was only a few pounds at birth and the sister’s at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau used an eyedropper to nurse her to health. She lived in the town of Kronenwetter until her father was elected Sheriff in Marathon County and the family moved above the Jail. After graduating from high school, she worked at Steffke Freight Co. and cared for her family until her father passed in 1957. She then married Robert Gruetzmacher, moved to Waukesha and had two children. The family moved to Sun Prairie in 1971 where she lived most of the remainder of her life. In 2013, she moved to live with her daughter in Coralville, Iowa. Her daughter’s family took wonderful care of her. In Jan. 2017, her daughter died, and she moved back to Sun Prairie to live in assisted living at Hyland Crossing. The family wants to thank Hyland Crossing for their care, where Joan was the adopted grandmother of a number of staff. We also thank the staff of Heartland Hospice who joined in her care.