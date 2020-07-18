Gruentzel, Jim

Retiring in 1990, Jim continued his advocacy of economic and business development as a member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Business Development Finance Corporation for over 25 years and was a founding member of the Community Development Society of Wisconsin. He served a four-year term on the Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund Board representing over 100,000 retirees in the Wisconsin Retirement System. He is a past president of the Westshire Village Association and served on the advisory committee that brought the Assisted Living Facility to Westshire Village.

Jim was an avid Packer fan, loved to play golf, and was a longtime member of the Chippewa Flowage Dead Fish Society. He thoroughly enjoyed his Badger/Packer weekends with his son, Dick, and his world travels with his daughter, Kathy, visiting six of the seven continents (missing only Australia).

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty, his daughter, Kathy of Dodgeville, his son Dick (Holly) of Tucson, Arizona and daughter-in-law Mary, of New Berlin. He is further survived by grandchildren Chris, Lisa, Alexandra, and David, and great-grandchildren, Abby and Nick. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Michael.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary of the Lake Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 Noon until the time of the Mass. Due to COVID-19 requirements, face masks are required in the church and social distancing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association; American Legion Post 360, P O Box 185, Waunakee, WI 53597; or St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

