MADISON - Sharon L. Gruber, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born on April 15, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Ida (Ottum) Herschleb.
A lifelong resident of Madison, Sharon graduated from Madison Central High School in 1955. She married Robert Gruber on Dec. 28, 1961. Sharon worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Luther Memorial Church since 1943 and a member of the Starlight Chapter No. 283 O E S.
Sharon enjoyed knitting and sewing and visits to Door County and to the casino. She relished pizza and Coors Light (on ice). Sharon was proud of her family and loved watching her grandchildren grow up. She welcomed each new grandchild and great-grandchild into her heart.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kris (Paul) Twardy; son, Kevin (Dianne) Gruber; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Cindy (Tim) Melis and Debbie Gruber; sister-in-law, Donna Herschleb; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Robert, Jr. and Thomas; parents; and siblings, John, Donald and Gerald Herschleb and Shirley Henning.
A memorial service will be held at LUTHER MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 University Ave, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke and the Rev. John Worzala Dumke presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be gifted in Sharon's name to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.