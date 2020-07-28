Gruber, Lucinda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lucinda Gruber, age 100, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at Pine Villa in Prairie du Sac, Wis.. She was born on Oct. 8, 1919, in Denzer, Wis., to Florian and Esther Raschein. She was active in Sauk County Homemakers, Sauk County 4-H, Eastern Star, and First United Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards and dancing. One of her prized possessions is an eight-foot sailfish she landed on a 1953 Florida fishing excursion. Prior to retirement, she worked as a school bus driver and a lunch lady for Sauk Prairie Schools.

She married Lloyd Gruber on Feb. 18, 1939, and they enjoyed 47 years together. They farmed in the town of Prairie du Sac where they raised their two daughters: Audrey Hutter and Jane Litscher. She was very proud of her seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Before she passed, she was told of the upcoming birth of a second great-great-grandchild which is due in October. Lucinda just beamed with delight, because she will be born the month of her birthday.

Lloyd preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Verona Slotty, Lavera Page and Dorothy Hanusa; and sons-in-law, Donald Hutter and David Litscher.