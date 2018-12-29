WAUNAKEE - Kathryn E. "Kathy" Gruber, age 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Arena, on Jan. 7, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Wilma (Zweifel) Meier.
She worked for many years for Chase Bank in the Trust Department, retiring in 1996. Kathy enjoyed playing cards, all types of needlework and watching Badger sports.
She is survived by her son, Joe (Kim) Gruber; brothers, Don and Ken (Sandy) Meier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Marvin and Harold.
We would like to thank BrightStar Care especially Kaila, Amy H. and Joan; the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, 8-SW, as well as her friends and neighbors at Westshire, especially Ed and Shirley Essert and Judy Nelson.
A celebration of life for Kathy will be held at a later date.