MADISON—John E. Gruber, a founder and first president (1997 to 2013) of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art, Madison, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, of esophageal cancer.
A funeral service will be at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH, 1021 University Ave., at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, with visitation at 12 noon and a reception after the service.
A full obituary will be published Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
