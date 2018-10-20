MADISON—John E. Gruber, a founder and first president (1997 to 2013) of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art, Madison, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, of esophageal cancer. He edited the center’s journal, Railroad Heritage, through 2012 and continued as president through 2013.
He was author of many articles and books, most recently, a book, Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy, with John Ryan and Mel Patrick, published by the Center for Railroad Photography & Art (2018). An exhibit complementing the book opened Sept. 21, 2018, at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
He was a freelance railroad photographer since 1960. His personal documentation of preservation and commitment to its realization extended from the 1960s to his death. He is known for his portraits of railroad workers in their work places
Gruber, son of Edward David and Leah Elizabeth, was born May 18, 1936, in Chicago. A sister, Mary Lee (now Olson), followed in 1939. A family vacation on the San Juan Express resulted in John’s lifelong love of narrow gauge railroading. He graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1954 and from the University of Wisconsin Journalism School in 1959, followed by graduate work in landscape architecture. He was editor of the Daily Cardinal in 1957.
He worked in the UW Publications, as editor and manager, from 1960 to 1995. He edited Vintage Rails magazine from 1995 to 1999, followed by his work at CRP&A.
Gruber was a volunteer editor for Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society in past years and the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society more recently.
He married Bonnie Jean Barstow in 1962. They have two children, Richard (husband of the former Bonnie Jean Evert), Prairie du Sac, and Timothy, Madison; two grandchildren, Martin and Tamara; three step-grandchildren, Amy, Andrew, and Adam Yanke; four step-great-grandchildren; and five nephews.
A funeral service will be at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH, 1021 University Ave., at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, with visitation at 12 noon and a reception after the service. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
