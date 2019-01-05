MADISON—Annalee Grove-Sundby, age 92, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018. She was born in Salem, Ind., on June 30, 1926, to Catherine (Languel) and Clyde Kayse. She wed the love of her life, Dr. Albert “Bud” Grove in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 14, 1950. Together they raised two boys, where he practiced in Mount Horeb, from 1963 to 1984, as a chiropractor until his passing.
Later in life, she married Robert Sundby; they had many wonderful years together until his passing.
Annalee enhanced the beauty of our world through her keen sense of humour, paintings, flower gardens, and with the epitome of a true lady. Her compassion and loving spirit will live on in those she has affected.
She is survived by her son, Richard of Madison; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses; and son, James.
A family celebration of Annalee’s life will be held at a later date, per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may make a gift to your favorite charity, or to one of her favorites; Agrace HospiceCare, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Habitat for Humanity.
The family would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers at Agrace for their kindness, skills and dedication shown to Annalee.