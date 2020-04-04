Grove, Beverly Jean

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Beverly attended Richland Normal School to become a teacher. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from UW Eau Claire and her Master’s degree from UW Madison. She won a national science foundation scholarship to attend coursework at Purdue. Beverly devoted her life to teaching, and was a teacher and principal at Waunkee School District for 37 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and the Madison Moose Lodge. She attained Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder Degree and the College of Regents Degree with the Women of the Moose and enjoyed supporting Moose Heart and Moose Haven.