Gross, Robert E.

COLUMBUS - Robert E. Gross, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in the Town of Bristol and was the son of Cornelius and Laura (Walker) Gross. He married Janine Breunig on Sept. 26, 1953, at St Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they raised 14 children, operated the family farms, and were active members of St. Joseph's Parish. He was a town of Hampden Supervisor and Board Member, was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and was in the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years.
Robert loved his family and took great pride in taking care of them. Throughout his life he enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, and most of all, visiting with family and friends. He loved cars as a young man, and had an appreciation for tractors, trucks, and farm machinery all his life. In his later years he enjoyed woodworking, travel, country car rides, reading, and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. His wise counsel, generous spirit, and direct communication style will be missed by all.
Robert is survived by his children, Rodney (Lois) Gross, Kristine (Jim) Mrotek, Rachel (Brian) Boechler, John (Ruth) Gross, Marilyn (Larry) Martin, Barbara (John) Johnson, Raymond (Debbie) Gross, Michael (Loretta) Gross, Jackie (Gross) Buechner, Brian (Greg) Gross, Jeff (Sherri) Gross, Jason (Paula) Gross, and Joe (Jolene) Gross; 34 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delores; a son, Norman; and a grandson, Zachariah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, 1935 County Hwy. V, Sun Prairie. Father Jared Holzhuter will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Church, East Bristol or St. Jerome's School in Columbus, Wis. Guests are encouraged to abide by Covid safety precautions.
