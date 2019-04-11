Try 3 months for $3

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The honorable Rupert James Groh Jr., age 85, of Oro Valley, Ariz. died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Richland Center, Wis. Burial will be held in the Basswood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held Monday at church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Groh, Rupert James Jr.
