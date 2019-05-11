Try 3 months for $3

REEDSBURG - Merle H. Groener, age 92, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Reedsburg. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

