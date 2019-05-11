REEDSBURG - Merle H. Groener, age 92, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Reedsburg. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Breaking
Recommended
Obituaries email signup
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Freedom Carpeting
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
ARLIE MUCKS DIES AT AGE 85; HE WAS A BADGER'S BADGER HE WAS A TIRELESS PROMOTER OF UW-MADISON, A FORMER FOOTBALL STAR AND FIGHTER PILOT.
Arlie Mucks, the indefatigable promoter of UW-Madison, a retired fighter pilot who wore Bucky Badger pajamas even on road trips and who was a hard-nosed star football player before the days of face-masks on helmets, died Saturday at the age of 85.
Funeral Homes
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.