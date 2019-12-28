Grinder, Ernest LeRoy

From a very young age, Ernest "Ernie" demonstrated a keen interest and talent for creative gadgetry. He was always making some kind of a “rig” to ride on making it out of most anything. He understood the inner workings of many things and could fix just about anything. As a farmer, these skills frequently came in handy. He farmed until the age of 45, and then worked for the Dane County Parks Department as a "caretaker" until his retirement in 1996. Ernie put his heart and soul into his work and passionately kept up the parks to a high standard of excellence. He especially loved mowing and not only mowed all the grass for the parks but took care of the yard at home and at Steven’s farm. Spending time outdoors was Ernie’s greatest enjoyment.