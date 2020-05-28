Grinde, Marlyn Elaine

MOUNT HOREB — Marlyn Elaine Grinde passed into eternal life at the age of 96 on May 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Homer Hiser and Richard Grinde; siblings, Dale, Donna Lou, James, Ramona, and Hilton; and daughter, Dana.

She is survived by daughters, Cheri (Jim) Aanas, Cindy (Jake) Jenson, Deb (John) Neal, Pixie Hiser, and Lisa Grinde (Glen Schult); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will occur later when we can safely gather together.

Memorials in Marlyn’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mount Horeb Historical Society or Sons of Norway Vennalag 513. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

