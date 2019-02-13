LODI / MADISON - Mark Greggory Grinde, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 28, 1963, in Madison, the son of Don and Janette (Lueck) Grinde. Mark graduated from La Follette High School in 1981. He received his associate degree from MATC in Woodworking and Body Shop Repair. In April 2012, he married Maruja Lara in Madison.
Mark worked as a body shop estimator at Zimbrick in Sun Prairie for eight years. He enjoyed working on cars and on the house, and he always did work that he could be proud of. Mark had a love of nature, and when he wasn't working on cars, he loved driving around and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved his family and puppies, and he was loved deeply in return.
Mark is survived by his wife, Maruja; stepdaughters, Pamela and Carolina Cumbajin; stepson, Emilio Cumbajin; father, Don Grinde; and brother, Jeff (Amy) Grinde. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janette Grinde; and brother, Donald Grinde Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.