Grinde, Kenneth Joseph “Ken”

MONONA - Kenneth Joseph “Ken” Grinde, age 90, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Heritage Monona. He was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Madison, the son of Eugene L. and Josephine (Anderson) Grinde.
Ken graduated from DeForest High School in 1948. He married Wava Jean Bangert on Dec. 8, 1951, in DeForest. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict.
You have free articles remaining.
Ken worked in the banking industry for 55 years in the Madison area. He was a past potentate of Zor Shrine and commodore of the Four Lakes Yacht Club. Ken was a member of the Masonic Lodge F & AM No. 5, American Legion Post No. 0501, East Side Club and Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, boating, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Ken and Wava also loved to travel, especially taking cruises. Ken was proud of his Norwegian heritage, and simply loved life.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Wava; daughter, Diane (Tom) Thompson; son, Steven (Dianne) Grinde; grandchildren, Jennifer Grenzow, Tanya (Braeden) Kehoe, Tina (Alex) Gore, Tara (Greg) Wilkin and Christopher (Jessica) Grinde; great-grandchildren, Harmony Vasquez, Isaac Gore, Ethan Gore, Camdyn Grinde and Aria Gore; brother, George (Julie) Grinde; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Lorraine) Grinde, Marvin Grinde and Donald (Jan) Grinde.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or Shriners Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
11:00AM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
10:00AM-11:00AM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
4:00PM-7:00PM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716