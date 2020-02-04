Grinde, Kenneth Joseph “Ken”

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or Shriners Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.