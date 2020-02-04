Grinde, Kenneth Joseph “Ken”

Grinde, Kenneth Joseph “Ken”

{{featured_button_text}}

MONONA - Kenneth Joseph “Ken” Grinde, age 90, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Heritage Monona. He was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Madison, the son of Eugene L. and Josephine (Anderson) Grinde.

Ken graduated from DeForest High School in 1948. He married Wava Jean Bangert on Dec. 8, 1951, in DeForest. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict.

Ken worked in the banking industry for 55 years in the Madison area. He was a past potentate of Zor Shrine and commodore of the Four Lakes Yacht Club. Ken was a member of the Masonic Lodge F & AM No. 5, American Legion Post No. 0501, East Side Club and Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, boating, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Ken and Wava also loved to travel, especially taking cruises. Ken was proud of his Norwegian heritage, and simply loved life.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Wava; daughter, Diane (Tom) Thompson; son, Steven (Dianne) Grinde; grandchildren, Jennifer Grenzow, Tanya (Braeden) Kehoe, Tina (Alex) Gore, Tara (Greg) Wilkin and Christopher (Jessica) Grinde; great-grandchildren, Harmony Vasquez, Isaac Gore, Ethan Gore, Camdyn Grinde and Aria Gore; brother, George (Julie) Grinde; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Lorraine) Grinde, Marvin Grinde and Donald (Jan) Grinde.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or Shriners Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Grinde, Kenneth Joseph “Ken”

Kenneth Joseph "Ken" Grinde

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Grinde, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
11:00AM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Service begins.
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics