Grimstad, C. Stanley

MADISON - C. Stanley Grimstad died in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oak Park Place Skilled Nursing in Madison. He was the last child born to Nordahl and Emma (Lovstad) Grimstad. He was born on his mother’s 39th birthday, July 13, 1923, in Westby, Wis. Stanley was baptized in 1923 and confirmed in 1938 at Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby. He attended Westby schools, graduating from Westby High School in 1941, and was a member of the renowned 1940 Westby boy’s basketball team. Stanley was fluent in Norwegian and it was his first language. He enlisted in World War II and served as a member of the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific, serving on the island of Peleliu. After returning from World War II, he entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a degree in Agricultural Economics. While in Madison, Stanley met and married his wife, Corinne Colstad. They were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison on Aug. 19, 1950 and remained members there the rest of their lives.
Stanley and Corinne resided in various locales for Stanley’s career, including Arkansas and Massachusetts before returning to Madison in 1965 to live on Goldfinch Drive, and more recently moving to Oak Park Place Independent Living. Stanley worked for the State of Wisconsin and retired as South Area Director in the Division of Emergency Management, Dept. of Administration. Stanley was a member of numerous groups including the American Legion, VFW, Eastside Businessmen’s Club, Zor Shrine, Elk’s Club, and Madison Lodge No. 5 F. & A.M. of the Masonic Lodge in Madison, to name a few.
Stan enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to deer camp in northern Wisconsin with friends and relatives during deer season for many years. He was an avid sports fan, watching any and all sports until the wee hours of the morning, probably being heard yelling at the TV on occasion. Stanley was also an avid golfer and on his 90th birthday had the First Annual Stanley Grimstad Open in Avalanche, Wis. In recent years, Stanley enjoyed being a member of the Oak Park Place Harmonica Band. Stanley was a kind-hearted and gentle soul always having compassion for others, including his animal companions, especially his cat, Misty (2013).
Stanley is survived by sisters-in-law, Bernice Grimstad (Arvid) and Ruth (Colstad) Badeau; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne, in 2012; his parents, Nordahl in 1963 and Emma in 1984; and all of his siblings, Margie Volden in 1997, Erling in 1935, Borgne Appleman in 1999, Esther Larson in 1988, Ruth Pringle in 2011, Alta Schoen in 2013, Arvid in 2004, and Leif in 2012.
Due to current health concerns public services will not be held and burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Rest well, dear Stanley.
