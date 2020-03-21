Grimstad, C. Stanley

MADISON - C. Stanley Grimstad died in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oak Park Place Skilled Nursing in Madison. He was the last child born to Nordahl and Emma (Lovstad) Grimstad. He was born on his mother’s 39th birthday, July 13, 1923, in Westby, Wis. Stanley was baptized in 1923 and confirmed in 1938 at Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby. He attended Westby schools, graduating from Westby High School in 1941, and was a member of the renowned 1940 Westby boy’s basketball team. Stanley was fluent in Norwegian and it was his first language. He enlisted in World War II and served as a member of the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific, serving on the island of Peleliu. After returning from World War II, he entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a degree in Agricultural Economics. While in Madison, Stanley met and married his wife, Corinne Colstad. They were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison on Aug. 19, 1950 and remained members there the rest of their lives.