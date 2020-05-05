Grimm, William John "Bill"

VERONA - William John "Bill" Grimm, age 68, of Verona, passed away on April 30, 2020, at UW Hospital. He was born on Feb. 14, 1952, in Madison. He was the son of Henry Grimm and Mary L. Grimm. He married the love of his life, Natalya Govorukha, on September 25th in 1995 in Middleton. He attended West High School in Madison and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in journalism. He worked in his family business, Grimm Book Bindery, for over 40 years and became its president in 1998. One of Bill's favorite activities was to ride his Harley motorcycle in the warmer months, and take hikes at Devil's Lake and other state parks, and go on picnics with his wife and friends. Cross-country skiing and listening to classical music were some of his pastimes. He greatly enjoyed his family, his friends, and was always a listening-ear.