MADISON—Barbara Grimm died Aug. 22, 2018. A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at CORNUCOPIA, 2 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, starting at 12 noon. A full obituary was published in the Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, edition with an error in the day.

