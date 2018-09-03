MADISON—Barbara Grimm died Aug. 22, 2018. A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at CORNUCOPIA, 2 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, starting at 12 noon. A full obituary was published in the Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, edition with an error in the day.
