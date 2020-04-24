Grimm, Audrey Bertha (Pionek)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WYOCENA—Audrey Bertha Grimm (Pionek) 73, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wis., the eldest child of Emil and Lorna Pionek (Kawleski). She grew up in Stevens Point, where she spent time with her family and friends. Always having a thirst for travel, Audrey attended an airline school in Minneapolis which led her to a life of exploring new cities, countries, and people.

Audrey met her future husband, Delbert Grimm, while working at North Central Airlines in Madison. They married Nov. 29, 1969 and moved to a small farmette in Wyocena and had two children, Michelle and Michael. It was there the family raised a menagerie of animals, including many Arabian horses, leading them all to an active life in Columbia County 4-H and showing their horses around the state and the Midwest.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

From the airline industry she transitioned to managing a travel agency in Portage. Through this experience she was able to travel the globe and experience life to the fullest. When her children were older, she moved from the travel agency to Ohio Medical/Ohmeda, becoming a successful inside sales representative. She thrived in her environment and made many lasting connections with customers and co-workers. She is remembered by her co-workers as someone whose smile would light up a room.