Griffiths, Susann S. "Suzy"

MADISON - Susann S. "Suzy" Griffiths, age 76, of Madison passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1944, to Orville and Loretta Schaffer in Lebanon, Pa. She was part of the Monona Grove class of 1962 and UW Madison class of 1966.

There are no real words to describe how wonderful a person Suzy was. She was incredibly involved with her family and friends. She was never without a smile and a laugh. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin Department of Medicine Residency Program in 2008, she kept herself busy with many activities such as PLATO, volunteering at the Overture Center, University League, Blue Lake Group, “Rummies," ballet, Bridge and book club to name a few. Her love for the arts and travel was very evident, from her trips all around the world (Africa, South America, Italy, England, Iceland, etc.), to her continuous attendance at greater Madison area performing arts. Our lives will be a little less bright and colorful without her.