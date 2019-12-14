Griffin, Shelley Ruth

Born and raised in a refinery town on the outskirts of Houston, in her early 20s she settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. She met her husband Jim at First Baptist Church of San Francisco, married him a few months later, and with him raised their family--first in Daly City, and then for 40 years in Martinez (ironically within 500 feet of a refinery). A stroke in 2017 prompted her final move to Madison to be near family here. She was a member of many churches during her time in the Bay Area--most extensively First Covenant Church in San Francisco, First Covenant Church Oakland, and Valley Bible Church in Hercules.

Shelley’s prayerful relationship with Jesus was the center of her life. She shared this relationship lovingly and regularly with others, and it motivated her to lead many Bible studies and to open up her home to friends and family in need of a home or a place of rest and good company. This same relationship with Jesus also sustained her through a series of painful losses in recent years. Shelley was a committed mother who raised both of her sons in the love of the Lord and supported them in their many professional, creative and athletic endeavors, even into their adult years. She devotedly, patiently cared for her husband, Jim as he suffered through Alzheimer’s during the last several years of his life. They had been married for nearly 49 years when he passed away in 2016. She playfully, warmly embraced her role as grandmother, though all of her grandchildren lived hundreds of miles away from her until her move to Madison. She was a loving mentor and encourager to many women, whose lives now reflect and pass on her love for them. She inspired many and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed.