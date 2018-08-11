MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE—Richard G. “Rick” Griffin, age 66, passed away comfortably on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Madison. He was born on Sept. 9, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter and Marian (Stocking) Griffin. He married Terri Baker of Platteville, and later Diana Crossland of Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents and wife, Diana, preceded him in death.
Rick is survived by his children, Justin (Heather Kallembach) Griffin and Jenna (Justin) Weidner; grandchildren, Milo and Juniper Weidner and Lilyanna and Samantha Griffin; siblings, Jay Griffin, Ray Griffin, Kathy (Brian) Helgeson, Mary (Jason) Kadela and Timm Griffin. A celebration of his life is being planned for Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
