Griffin, LaVerne

Griffin, LaVerne

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - LaVerne Griffin, age 91, of Portage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Otsego Cemetery with Military Honors by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Griffin, LaVerne

LaVerne Griffin
To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics