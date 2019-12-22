Griffin, LaVerne

You have free articles remaining.
PORTAGE - LaVerne Griffin, age 91, of Portage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Otsego Cemetery with Military Honors by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
