MADISON - Karen Jean Griffin, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 14, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Urban "Herbie" and Ruth (Opstedal) Linden. Karen graduated from West High School and she married Budd Aders.
Karen enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo and Euchre, and cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Green Bay Packers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her children, Mike (Lisa) Aders, Lisa (Ted) Kramer, Linda (Thomas) Hahn, and Joanne (Ross) Pettey; brother, Henry (Lisa) Kjentvet; six grandchildren, Nicholas Aders, Sarah Garza, Kyle Kramer, Brandon Aders, Marcus Wilson and Paul Hudson; many great-grandchildren; and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Budd; and son-in-law, Ross Pettey.
The family would like to thank Four Winds Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they provided for Karen.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Four Winds Manor, Verona, or Agrace HospiceCare.