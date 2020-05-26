Griesbach, Ray

Ray graduated from Madison East High School in 1948 and UW-Madison in 1953 with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering. Ray served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War in Japan from 1953-1955. He worked as a chemical engineer for Oscar Mayer for 36 years (1956-1992). He served on the Lunchables Development Team and was a leader in the extensive retrofitting for the new innovative processes that were required for this packaging. Ray was a member of Plato and the Oscar Meyer READI (Retired Employees And Dedicated Individuals) Volunteers. He did extensive volunteering during many of Madison’s events and he also engineered a watering system for a Madison community garden. He sailed every week on Madison waters on his C Scow. He traveled extensively throughout his long retirement with his wives and enjoyed sharing his experiences at educational events. Many vacations included a stay at a favorite island, Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas.