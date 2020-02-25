Griepentrog, Florence E.

PARDEEVILE — Florence E. Griepentrog of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away at home on Feb. 24, 2020. She is now home with her dear Lord and Savior.
She was born Aug. 3, 1934, to Edwin and Clara (Broetzman) Wuestenberg in Clyman Township. She attended Juneau High School.
She was united in marriage to Arnold Griepentrog Sr. on Dec. 25, 1952, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell, Wis. Four days later they left for Washington, D.C., where they made their home for the next four years as Arnold worked in the Pentagon. He was in the Air Force and stationed in Fort Myers South Post. She worked at Cheasepeak & Potomac Telephone Co. In 1956, they moved back to the family farm in Pardeeville where she helped out with daily chores & raising their family. She also worked at Kipp’s in Madison and at Ray-O-Vac in Portage. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and loved her flowers, especially her knock-out roses. She enjoyed collecting recipes of all kinds. They called her the cookie lady as she made many different kinds, but her favorite was ammonia cookies. She was a faithful member of St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pardeeville, Wis.
She is survived by her husband Arnold of 67 years of marriage; her six children, Daniel (Kathy) Griepentrog, Winter, Wis., Bruce Griepentrog (Wendy Gundlach), Portage, Ronald Griepentrog (Richelle Manicki), Pardeeville, Lois (Brian) Sosalla, Pardeeville, Debra (John) Roche, Rio, and Arnie Jr. (Katie) Griepentrog, Pardeeville; 13 grandchildren, Tony (Krystle) Griepentrog, John (Rachael) Griepentrog, Lacy Griepentrog, Ben Sosalla, Eric Griepentrog, Tara Sosalla, Ryan Griepentrog (Megan Lischefski), Tyler Griepentrog (Lane Steinhaus), Katelyn (Kole) Purtell, Jacob Roche, Oliver, Ella & Charlie Griepentrog; four great-grandchildren, Greyson, Asher, Brady, Sarah, and one great-grandson to arrive in April; sister, Marjorie Bergmann, Watertown, Wis., and nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Edwin & Ella Griepentrog, her brother and sister-in-law Wilbert & Fredia Wuestenberg, sister-in-law Ruth Beich, brothers-in-law Louis Beich and Carl Bergmann.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and also from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical. Lutheran Church or St John’s Lutheran School of Pardeeville.
The family would like to thank Dr. Krumpos of SSM Health Dean Clinic, all the social workers, nurses and CNAs at SSM Health at Home of Baraboo for taking care of our mother, and relatives, friends and neighbors for your visits, cards, flowers and food, Pastor Plocher for all your visits, and Grasse Funeral Home. All were much appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.