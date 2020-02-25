Griepentrog, Florence E.

She was united in marriage to Arnold Griepentrog Sr. on Dec. 25, 1952, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell, Wis. Four days later they left for Washington, D.C., where they made their home for the next four years as Arnold worked in the Pentagon. He was in the Air Force and stationed in Fort Myers South Post. She worked at Cheasepeak & Potomac Telephone Co. In 1956, they moved back to the family farm in Pardeeville where she helped out with daily chores & raising their family. She also worked at Kipp’s in Madison and at Ray-O-Vac in Portage. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and loved her flowers, especially her knock-out roses. She enjoyed collecting recipes of all kinds. They called her the cookie lady as she made many different kinds, but her favorite was ammonia cookies. She was a faithful member of St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pardeeville, Wis.