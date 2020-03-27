Griepentrog, Arnold E.

PARDEEVILLE -Arnold E. Griepentrog, Sr. 91, of Pardeeville, passed away at home on March 24, 2020, one month to the day since his beloved wife, Florence, passed away on Feb 24, 2020. Every love story is great, but theirs was the best – and now by the grace of God, they walk hand in hand together again.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1928, in the house he had still lived in to Edwin and Ella (Bhend) Griepentrog, in Marcellon Township. He attended grade school at Riverside Grade. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1947.
He started to haul milk at the age of 15 for the North Marcellon Cheese Factory. He worked for Walter Balsiger hauling milk, cheese and also a gravel truck, plus, helping his parents on the farm. He met the love of his life in 1950 while driving a gravel truck to a gravel pit on her father’s farm near Lowell. He enlisted into the Air Force in May 1952. He did basic training in San Antonio, Texas, radio school in Biloxi, Miss., and onto Washington D.C. where he spent the rest of his enlistment working in the Pentagon for the Air Force Casualty Branch. He came home on leave in Dec. 1952 and was united in marriage to Florence Wuestenberg on Dec. 25, 1952, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Four days later, they left for Washington D.C. where they made their home for the next four years. He returned home to his parents farm and was a dairy farmer for many years. He was a member of AMPI and Foremost Farms. In later years, he worked for D.L. Gasser Construction of Lake Delton and was a member of Operating Engineers Local #139. He was a man who loved his family wholeheartedly and always had a smile. The love he had for his wife was so admired. He had a strong Christian faith and was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Pardeeville.
He is survived by his six children, Daniel (Kathy) Griepentrog, Winter, Wis., Bruce Griepentrog (Wendy Gundlach), Portage, Ronald Griepentrog (Richelle Manicki), Pardeeville, Lois (Brian) Sosalla, Pardeeville, Debra (John) Roche, Rio, and Arnie, Jr. (Katie) Griepentrog, Pardeeville; thirteen grandchildren, Tony (Krystle) Griepentrog, John (Rachael) Griepentrog, Lacy Griepentrog, Ben Sosalla, Eric Griepentrog, Tara Sosalla, Ryan Griepentrog (Megan Lischefski), Tyler Griepentrog (Lane Steinhaus), Katelyn (Kole) Purtell, Jacob Roche, Oliver, Ella and Charlie Griepentrog; four great-grandchildren, Greyson, Asher, Brady and Sarah; and one great-grandson to arrive in April; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Bergmann, Watertown Wis., and many close relatives and friends.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife; parents; in-laws, Edwin and Clara Wuestenberg; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Louis Beich; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wilbert and Fredia Wuestenberg; brother-in-law, Carl Bergmann; and nephews, Doug Beich, Kurt Bergmann and Jimmy Wuestenberg.
Private funeral services with family will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or St. John’s Lutheran School of Pardeeville. There will tentatively be a celebration of life later this summer. The family would like to thank Pastor Plocher and Grasse Funeral Home. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
