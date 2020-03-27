Griepentrog, Arnold E.

He started to haul milk at the age of 15 for the North Marcellon Cheese Factory. He worked for Walter Balsiger hauling milk, cheese and also a gravel truck, plus, helping his parents on the farm. He met the love of his life in 1950 while driving a gravel truck to a gravel pit on her father’s farm near Lowell. He enlisted into the Air Force in May 1952. He did basic training in San Antonio, Texas, radio school in Biloxi, Miss., and onto Washington D.C. where he spent the rest of his enlistment working in the Pentagon for the Air Force Casualty Branch. He came home on leave in Dec. 1952 and was united in marriage to Florence Wuestenberg on Dec. 25, 1952, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Four days later, they left for Washington D.C. where they made their home for the next four years. He returned home to his parents farm and was a dairy farmer for many years. He was a member of AMPI and Foremost Farms. In later years, he worked for D.L. Gasser Construction of Lake Delton and was a member of Operating Engineers Local #139. He was a man who loved his family wholeheartedly and always had a smile. The love he had for his wife was so admired. He had a strong Christian faith and was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Pardeeville.