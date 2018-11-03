EVANSVILLE - Beryl Gribbon Fago of Evansville, passed away on Oct. 28, 2018.
Beryl's journey ended too soon! She faced cancer with her usual dignity, tenacity and courage. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Beryl; wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was the much-loved wife of Don, who she married in 1981; cherished mother of Ben and Bliss (Mike Kilzer); and devoted grandmother, to Layla Morgan, Caleb Kilzer and Sylvia Kilzer. Beryl will be missed by her brother, Basil Gribbon (Sharon); Don's sisters and brothers and their spouses; and by several nieces and nephews in both Canada and the U.S. Beryl was predeceased by her parents, Cecile (Laurin) in 1988 and Cyril in 2004.
Born in Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 1950, Beryl headed to the U.S. in 1967, and toured Europe in 1968. She attended Mackinaw College, and graduated from Kansas University-Lawrence in 1973, with a B.A. in Human Development and Family Life. She became a citizen of the U.S. in 1985.
She worked for UW-Madison from 1985 to 1998, and then for the Wisconsin DHFS from 1998 to her retirement in 2010.
Beryl was known for her generosity, her inquisitiveness and her activism. She loved the outdoors and traveling. Beryl was known as the flower lady, who gave bouquets from the beautiful Fago garden to friends, coworkers, the church and nursing homes. Widely read and a lover of knowledge, Beryl never hesitated to share her thoughts. Willing to take a stand, Beryl advocated for her children, her grandchildren and the broader community. Everyone knew how much Beryl loved her grandchildren and her greatest wish was to watch them grow up. Beryl had a lifelong love of dogs which she instilled in her children and grandchildren. From Lady her childhood dog to Huckleberry her grand dog, Beryl had a special relationship with each. Beryl was politically active and encouraged everyone to vote on Nov. 6, 2018.
A celebration of Beryl's life will be held Nov. 10, 2018, at 10 a.m., at CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 112 W. Church St., Evansville. Beryl was buried at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.