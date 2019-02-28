BARNES—Barbara L. Gribble, age 73, of Barnes, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn., after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at BARNES COMMUNITY CHURCH in Barnes. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be private.
For condolences please visit www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is appreciated, www.gsnwgl.org.