Grgurich, Matthew Frances

MADISON - Matthew Frances Grgurich, age 53, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, after a long struggle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure. He was born Jan. 28, 1967, in Chicago, Ill. to Frank and Carol Grgurich.

Matt moved with his family to Madison, Wis. in 1973 and was typically seen behind his Atari screen, playing D & D with friends or with his nose stuck in a science fiction novel. He was blessed with a brilliant mind and was writing programs and building personal computers long before technology was the norm. Matt graduated from West High School as a National Merit Scholar and went to UW, Madison.

Matt courageously faced many challenges and difficulties in his life, including kidney failure and a successful transplant in 2006. However, in time, his kidney function declined a second time. Nevertheless, with exemplary dedication and will, while receiving dialysis three times weekly, he went back to school. While finishing his degree, he was proud to be the CIO of the Wolfpack Techies as well as a supplemental instructor. He graduated in March of 2015 with a 4.0 grade point average.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}