Grgurich, Matthew Frances

MADISON - Matthew Frances Grgurich, age 53, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, after a long struggle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure. He was born Jan. 28, 1967, in Chicago, Ill. to Frank and Carol Grgurich.
Matt moved with his family to Madison, Wis. in 1973 and was typically seen behind his Atari screen, playing D & D with friends or with his nose stuck in a science fiction novel. He was blessed with a brilliant mind and was writing programs and building personal computers long before technology was the norm. Matt graduated from West High School as a National Merit Scholar and went to UW, Madison.
Matt courageously faced many challenges and difficulties in his life, including kidney failure and a successful transplant in 2006. However, in time, his kidney function declined a second time. Nevertheless, with exemplary dedication and will, while receiving dialysis three times weekly, he went back to school. While finishing his degree, he was proud to be the CIO of the Wolfpack Techies as well as a supplemental instructor. He graduated in March of 2015 with a 4.0 grade point average.
For the past five years, he had been enjoying his job as a Network Engineer at American Family Insurance. He was also cherishing life with his loving wife, Deborah King; doting dog, Winston; and two busy cats. He was uniquely able to focus on the joys of his life. Until recently, he would work a full day, often followed by four hours of dialysis to arrive home at 10 p.m., smiling and grateful. Through it all, Matt never complained.
Matt is survived by his loving wife, Deborah King; his daughter, Evie; his step-son, David Houchins; one grandson; his sisters, Paula Bosch, Annie McGrath and Katie Grawe; four niece; five nephews; as well as many colleagues and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the UW Health Transplant Program, https://www.uwhealth.org/transplant/make-a-gift-to-support-transplant-and-organ-and-tissue-donation-services/51689, a cause near and dear to Matt and our family.
