MOUNT HOREB—Valeria “Lally” Greve, age 97, of Mount Horeb, Wis. died on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., with family at her side. She was born Feb. 5, 1921, to Albert and Gertrude (Geitz) Kahl.
She was united in marriage to Jergen R. Greve on March 12, 1938, in Verona, Wis. They owned and operated Mount Horeb Produce Dairy Equipment. Jergen preceded her in death on June 5, 2010. She was a member of Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church and of the Women of ELCA.
Survivors include her son, Allan “Skip” Greve of Mount Horeb; two daughters, Chery (Terry) Swingen of Mineral Point and Faye (Dave) Lorenz of Blue Mounds; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant grandson, Ryan Lorenz; and her siblings, Pokie (Grant) Hustad, Leslie (Anne) Kahl, Albert “Ap” Kahl, Laverne (Alice) Kahl and Honsie (Carl) Buechner.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHAPEL, 315 E. Main St.,, Mount Horeb, with the Rev. John Twiton officiating. Burial will be at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the chapel.
The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, Wis., is serving the family. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials would be preferred to World Hunger or Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church.
