Grenzow (Johnson), Carolyn A.

Carolyn was born in Lodi on June 3, 1939, to Arnold and Alma E. (Nelson) Johnson. She attended Lodi Public Schools and graduated from Lodi High School in 1957. In 1962, she graduated from UW-Whitewater. She then taught for two years in the Waupun, Wis. School District. On June 13, 1964, Carolyn married Robert J. Grenzow of Waupun. They moved to Casa Grande, Ariz. where they both taught in the Casa Grande, Ariz. School District for many years. Carolyn was also the organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Casa Grande for over 40 years. In March of 2014, Carolyn returned to Lodi, Wis. and she became a member of First Lutheran Church in Lodi.