Grengg, Walter

MADISON"Walter Grengg passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. Born in 1925, in Chicago, Ill., he and his immigrant parents lived behind their “Mom & Pop” grocery store. Walter graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1946, majoring in chemical engineering. He also earned a Master’s degree in Physics in 1963 from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Walter was a consulting engineer and inventor holding 12 patents, including a shock-absorbent relay switch that was used in the Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the Moon in 1969.

Initially, Walter worked for the 3M Corporation before starting a TV tube production company, GAVCO Laboratories. After a stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he married Dolores Arnold in 1955 and worked for the Elgin Watch Company. Walter moved to Madison, Wis. in 1961 for graduate school and stayed. During his 40-year consulting career with Walter Grengg & Associates, he problem solved for companies in many different states and in China in 1987.

