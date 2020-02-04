Grender, Robert Gaylord "Bob"

MOUNT HOREB - Robert Gaylord "Bob" Grender, age 90, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Ingleside Manor. He was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Mount Horeb, the son of Reuben and Gena (Nelson) Grinder.

A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk , Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be held at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorial donations may be made to Bob's family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

