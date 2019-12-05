MOUNT HOREB / MADISON—Mardell Grender, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Brookdale Manor. She was born to Peter and Valarie (Stensby) Volden on July 4, 1937. Mardell grew up in the townships surrounding Mount Horeb. She attended Hollandale High School, graduating in 1955.
On Jan. 12, 1957, she married the love of her life, Wayne Grender. They settled in the Mount Horeb area and raised five children. Mardell stayed at home while the children were young. She then worked at Ingleside Nursing Home for over 20 years.
Mardell was involved with the women’s group at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, Wis. She made lots of fruit cakes and pies. Mardell enjoyed teaching her family how to make lefse. She and Wayne were a part of a card club for over 40 years. Spending time with family and friends was important to her.
Mardell is survived by her children, Dianne Calhoun, Cheryl (Jeff) Poole, Donald (Janet) Grender, and Lori (John) Bowman; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Willis (Judy) Volden; brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Grender; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Kenneth) Stamn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents; her son, David; sister, Marian (Gordon) Whitford; brother, Walter (Alice) Volden; and nephew, Brian Volden.
A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 Highway 78, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be held at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Manor and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Mardell.
Memorials may be made to Mardell’s family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077