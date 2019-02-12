MCFARLAND - Lorraine A. Grell, age 91, of McFarland, died on Sunday morning, Feb. 10, 2019 at her residence. Lorraine was born on June 9, 1927, in Richland Center, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Laura (Haas) Fischer. She married Leonard J. Grell on July 27, 1944. They farmed for a period of time, then moved to Madison, and McFarland in 1969.
She started foster care in 1966, 53 years of service. She worked at Graber's in Middleton. She fought and got the union started. She was an accountant, bookkeeper for Lens Garage and L&J Flatwork Co.; she was a Realtor, auctioneer; she did respite care and helped many adults and children; and was a member of Badger Steam Gas Engine Club and Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland.
Survivors include Pat Hanson of Stoughton; Edith Grell of McFarland; Rita (James) Crawford of Stoughton; Mary Sue Grell of McFarland; John (Bonita) Grell of McFarland; Mike (Dorothy) Grell; Ricky Dexter/Grell; and Jimmy Grell of McFarland. Survivors also include 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Surviving sisters, are Elaine (Charles) Keen and Lilly (Jim) Anderson. Brother, Louie Grell. She was preceded by death by her parents; husband, Leonard; a daughter, Patricia; brothers, Frank, Harold, and John Fischer; sisters, Lucy Estes, Dorothy Larson, and Barb Estes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church on Saturday. A luncheon will follow the funeral in the Parish Hall; burial will be at Highland Memory Garden in Cottage Grove. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.