Greimel, Marilyn Ann

SAUK PRAIRIE - Earth lost a precious gem, and Heaven received an angel with the passing of Marilyn Ann (Jones) Greimel, age 89, who passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Baraboo on Dec. 11, 1930, to the late Alexander and Evelyn (Magli) Jones. She was raised at Dam Heights above the Prairie du Sac Dam on Lake Wisconsin where her father worked for WP&L. Marilyn graduated from Prairie du Sac High School, class of 1949. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. There she earned her bachelor's degree in 1953 and played the clarinet in the University of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, where she earned the honor of first chair. Marilyn married John Greimel on June 20, 1953; together they built a home on Lake Wisconsin at Grubers Grove and raised four children: twins Michael and Mark, Jennifer and Mitchell. She later married John Hoelzlhammer Jr. on Feb. 14, 1991; he preceded her in death on April 27, 2018. Marilyn worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Sauk Prairie school district for 33 years before retiring in 1995. She had a gift for working with children. She remembered all of her students into adulthood and enjoyed seeing them in the community. In later years, she appreciated that many of them took care of her during her time in the nursing home.

Marilyn was known to be an excellent cook and nothing brought her more joy than preparing a meal for her friends and loved ones to savor. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and clipping recipes. Her daily mail included numerous catalogs from her favorite stores which she loved to look at and shop from, and a visit to her home would often end with her sending her visitors home with articles or recipies she had lovingly clipped and saved for them. Marilyn was an avid reader who loved collecting quotes, the daily crossword, and a good, sharp, number two pencil. Marilyn cherished nature and all animals, and was a lifelong supporter of conservation. At home, she enjoyed growing herbs and tending to her many orchids. She had a playful spirit and could always make you smile with one of her signature phrases or songs. She was ever classy, stylish and had a way of making everything beautiful. She treasured her family and friends, and visitors were always welcome in her home. Above all, Marilyn was an eternal optimist who will be remembered by all for her remarkable ability to greet everything that life brought to her door with resilience, grace and unwavering positivity.