MADISON—Lynda Catherine “Lu” Greig, age 65, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. She was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Dunedin, New Zealand, the daughter of George and Noeline Foote. She married Anthony Charlton Greig on Jan. 5, 1974.
Lu was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. She was devoted to her four children and nine grandchildren. Lu made friends easily wherever she went, from her high school days at Timaru Girls High School, her work as a nurse in Dunedin, and as a supporter of La Leche League and home birth as a young mother. She accompanied her husband to the U.S. to help support his academic career. She made many friends in Rochester, N.Y., West Lafayette, Ind., Evansville, Ind., and Madison. She found a second career as a librarian at both Willard Library in Evansville and Tippecanoe Public Library in Lafayette.
Lu loved being outdoors and was an avid hiker, biker, and runner. Her favorite running distance was the half-marathon, but she was happiest on her early morning runs, most recently around Stricker’s Pond. Lu made many friends in Madison, the place she felt the most at home in the U.S. and found a large and special group of friends in “Who’s New in Madison.” She enjoyed many of their activities but especially loved the bike trips.
Lu was a talented watercolor artist who was happiest when working on her latest art project, perfecting the beauty she saw in shadows and color. She was thrilled to be a member of the Madison Watercolor Society and for the opportunity to further develop her talent in the company of fellow artists. She enjoyed travelling across the U.S. to visit with, and in the company of family, to visit Looe, England and Dieppe, France with her father, to Ireland with its castles, and to her beloved home in Albert Town, Central Otago.
Lu is survived by her loving husband, Tony; her four children, Joshua (Amie), Matthew (Christine), Megan (Adam), and Lauren; her nine grandchildren, Allison, Natalie, Noah, Owen, Asher, Lily, Tyler, Haley, and Drew; and numerous other relatives. Lu is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Neville.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UW Oncology and the supportive professionals on the Agrace Hospice purple team. We would also like to thank all the members and dedicated friends in “Lu’s Army” who provided amazing casseroles, love, and support during her illness.
No funeral service will be held. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held on Jan. 5, 2019.