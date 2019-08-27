WAUNAKEE - Marcy Greiber, 83, loving wife of Charles passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, on their 61st wedding anniversary. She was born on March 17, 1936, to Theresa and Anton Kalscheur in Waunakee. Marcy met her husband at Turner Hall and were married August 26, 1958. She was a lifelong resident of Waunakee. She was a stay-at-home mother while her children were young and later worked at CUNA Mortgage. She loved all sporting events especially those involving her children and grandchildren. She never turned down the opportunity to go shopping, cross country skiing, golfing, fishing, or just to go for long drives with Chuck with no planned destination. She especially enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends.
Marcy is survived by her loving husband, Chuck; and children, Ron (friend, Natalie), Karen (George) Gutknecht, Rick (Connie), Rob (Nina) and Kim (Tom) Glaser; grandchildren, Charlie (Leah), Bryce, Sarah, Dan, Lauren (John), Andrew, Abbey, Patrick, Nicholas, Leah, and Kaitlin; and great-grandchild, Luke. Also survived by her siblings, Ken (Sally), Ellen McSherry, Leo (Dinah), Anita Marquart, Bev (Niles) Munson, and Dave (Marsha). She was preceded in death by her twin sisters, Julie and Liz, and brother, John. She is survived by in-laws, Ken Brunner, Bob Helman, Genny Greiber, and Ray (Betty) Greiber.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Agrace and Heritage Senior Living for their compassionate care over the past year.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Thursday Aug 29, 2019 at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
