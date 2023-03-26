May 29, 1972 – March 17, 2023
MCFARLAND — Gregory “Greg” Spaeni, age 50, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. A celebration of Greg’s life will immediately follow at REVEREND JIM’S ROADHOUSE, 6402 Millpond Road, Madison, on Saturday.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
