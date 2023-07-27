Gregory Donald Knudson

Nov. 8, 1950 - July 16, 2023

LOUISVILLE, CO - Gregory Donald Knudson, age 72, of Louisville, CO passed away on July 16, 2023, at home with his wife Jeanine by his side.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend, he was truly one of the good ones and the stars above are lucky to have him.

Greg was born November 8, 1950, in Devils Lake, ND to Donald and Sybil (Kelly) Knudson. He graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1968, and after serving in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Moorhead State University and University of Minnesota Crookston in Accounting and Hotel/Restaurant Management.

In 1978, Greg moved to Wisconsin to begin his 35-year career in Food Manufacturing Administration.

Greg married the love of his life Jeanine (Villand) in 1980 and became a father to her two boys, Matt and Eric. The family moved to Beaver Dam, WI where Greg enjoyed coaching youth hockey, running, swimming, and playing softball. He enthusiastically supported the Red Cross and was a dependable donor of blood and platelets.

During his retirement years in Colorado, Greg enjoyed cooking up creations that he had seen on his favorite cooking shows. He is dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Sybil Knudson, brother, Mark, sister, Elizabeth, nephew, Heath Waxler and niece, Livia Waxler, brother-in-law, Dan Tuseth, and cousins: Doug Kelly and Kelly McErlane. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jeanine; two sons: Matthew (Cyndi) Rohlinger and Eric (Claire) Rohlinger; four grandchildren: Carissa, Hannah, Petra and Finn; three great-grandchildren: Carter, Camilla and Dallas; as well as his brother, Brad Knudson; sisters: Kathy Tuseth and Caryl (Craig) Forseth; nephews: Ben Waxler, Grant Tuseth and Isaac Tuseth.

The family will be celebrating Greg's life privately.

Please consider making a donation to the Red Cross in his name.