Gregory, Barbara Jane

Barbara is survived by her first husband of 35 years, Mel Troia and their three children, her son-in-law, James R. Bartelt and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Russell, the parents of three of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her other daughter-in-law, Karen Stark in 2019. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jimmy and Erika Troia, James and Ellen Bartelt, and Everett Troia. Grammie adored her grandchildren. She loved attending all the Madison East High School basketball games, where her grandson, James, attended and played for four years. She was proud of her granddaughter, Ellen, who attended Northern Illinois, where Barbara last lived before moving to Madison. In addition, she provided much emotional support to her other two grandsons, Jimmy and Everett. She always told her grandchildren that she loved them every time she spent time with them. Barbara was also a "mother" to her two longtime friends, Colleen Mize and Lisa Hull