Gregory, Barbara Jane

MADISON - Barbara Jane Gregory, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Sycamore, Ill., the youngest of four children. Her family moved frequently throughout her childhood to other small towns in Northern Illinois finally settling in DeKalb, Ill.
Her mother, Corrine, passed away from cancer when she was seven years old. Her father passed away from an untimely death when she was eleven. It was then that she moved to Madison to live with her aunt and uncle.
Barbara moved into the old Greenbush Neighborhood upon graduating from Madison West High in 1952. There she met her "new mother", Vicki Pelleteri, and converted to the Catholic religion. There, she met her first husband of 35 years, Mel Troia. They were married on May 15, 1954, at the old St. Joseph's Church in Madison.
As was common in the 1950's, they quickly had three children, Susan (1955), Mel (1957), and Donald (1958). In Feb. 1961, they moved into their new home on the far west side.
Barbara loved her house, doing yard work, tending to her flower beds and loved to travel. Her favorite destination was Hawaii. She became an absolutely wonderful cook and took great pride in her culinary skills. Barbara also loved dogs. Her parents raised cocker spaniels when she was a young girl. Throughout her life she had four dogs of her own, Buffie, Koko, Tipper, and her absolute favorite, Mikey. Mikey is now living with his new wonderful mother, Judy Meyers, living the good life. The family would like to thank her for taking Mikey into her family.
Barbara is survived by her first husband of 35 years, Mel Troia and their three children, her son-in-law, James R. Bartelt and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Russell, the parents of three of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her other daughter-in-law, Karen Stark in 2019. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jimmy and Erika Troia, James and Ellen Bartelt, and Everett Troia. Grammie adored her grandchildren. She loved attending all the Madison East High School basketball games, where her grandson, James, attended and played for four years. She was proud of her granddaughter, Ellen, who attended Northern Illinois, where Barbara last lived before moving to Madison. In addition, she provided much emotional support to her other two grandsons, Jimmy and Everett. She always told her grandchildren that she loved them every time she spent time with them. Barbara was also a "mother" to her two longtime friends, Colleen Mize and Lisa Hull
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to the Agrace Foundation, Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704