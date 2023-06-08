Greg McDowell

Aug. 11, 1951 - June 6, 2023

WAUPUN - Greg McDowell, 71, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home unexpectedly.

Greg was born Aug 11, 1951 to Don and Donna (Hoffman) McDowell. He graduated from Waupun High School.

On August 14, 1992 he married Gwen Schiniger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Greg had several different jobs but ended up doing paper delivery for the Daily Citizen and Fond du Lac Reporter papers. Greg loved old cars, collecting John Deere tractors, Harley Davidson, and his corvette.

Greg is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gwen; son, Anthony (Jena) Biermann; two grandchildren: Ellie and Grant; his mother, Donna Mertz; sister, Kim McDowell (special friend, Alan Gavanda); brother-in-law, Lance (Char) Schiniger; sister-in-law, Robyn (Mike) Pluim; and many nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services for Greg McDowell will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Pastor Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.