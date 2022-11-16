March 9, 1965—Nov. 12, 2022

SAUK CITY—Greg Diehl, age 57, of Sauk City, passed away on November 12, 2022.

He was born on March 9, 1965, to Albert and Margaret (Feller) Diehl. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1984, and attended MATC for welding. Greg dedicated 37 years of his life working at NEC in Middleton and was extremely proud of the contributions he made to the company. Greg had the experience of a lifetime when he was able to spend six weeks working in New Delhi, India.

He married the love of his life, Sharon (Wormet) in Kenai, AL, in 1995. In 1998, Greg became the father to his little girl, Kelsey. His life immediately began to revolve around his little sassy “squirt.” In 2003, his little man, Owen, came into the world, who quickly became his ultimate fishing partner. Greg’s whole world revolved around his family, from attending all of Owen’s football games, to sitting through Kelsey’s countless dance recitals; Greg never missed anything involving his children.

Greg was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. When Greg wasn’t with his kids or hunting, you could find him in his garage with his dogs, having a Busch Light. Greg was the most selfless man, always going out of his way to put others first. He frequently would deliver flowers and venison sticks to friends and family. Greg had the biggest heart and loved so hard, always joking around, and making people smile. If you had time, he would tell you about the last big buck he saw, or brag about one of the kids’ recent accomplishments. He was truly one proud Dad!

Greg leaves behind his wife, Sharon; two children: Kelsey (Kasey Fitzjerrells) and Owen, dogs, RJ & Lily. He is further survived by his brothers: Richard (Ginny), Curt (Nancy) and sister Sandy (Gary) Schlender; as well as nephews: Corey, Justin, Elliot, Adam, Logan and niece Brenna; mother-in-law, Beverly; and his “partners in crime:” Guy Diske, Brad Ten Pas and Rick Kerska.

We know that Greg is smiling down on us and once again in the arms of his parents and Uncle Harry and Aunt Elsie. Life is too short and the horribly unexpected can happen in a blink of an eye. Remember to always “have a cooler with some cold ones for the ride” as you never know what can come up.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The First United Church of Christ, 504 Washington Ave, Sauk City. A visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.