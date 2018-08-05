STOUGHTON—Constance J. “Connie” Grefsheim, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. She was born June 11, 1946, in Madison, to the late Asaph and Beulah Allen.
Connie was married Loren “Boney” Grefsheim. She owned East Benders Bar for many years, she was a hairdresser for 28 years, and later worked in the deli at Pick-N-Save. Connie is a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 328, where she worked in the kitchen.
Connie is survived by her son, Jason (Amanda) Grefsheim; daughter, Erica (Gary) Hutson; four grandchildren, Cecilia and Gabriel Grefsheim, and Cameron and Jerzi Hutson; brother, Phil (Delores) Allen; sister-in-law, Nina Allen; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boney Grefsheim; two brothers, Dave and Larry; sister, Shirley Allen; and two stepbrothers, Ace and Rolland.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Another celebration of Connie’s life will take place at the American Legion in Stoughton at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all the care given to Connie. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
