MINERAL POINT—Karen Jane (McGettigan) Greenwood, age 79, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1940 in Darlington, Wis., the daughter of William and Beryl (Meade) McGettigan.
Karen graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Lee Greenwood, on May 12, 1962 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mineral Point.
Karen loved nothing more than feeding her family and friends, doing crafts, playing pranks on her grandkids, and sharing a good joke.
Since 2012, she suffered from Progressive SupraNuclear Palsy (PSP). Amazingly, through this debilitating disease she was able to hold onto her sense of humor and keep everyone smiling.
She is survived by her husband, Lee, children, Mark (Cheryl), Kristin (Dave) McCoy, Kara (Alan) McCarville, grandchildren Keirsten (Curt) Knutson, Kayla (Eric Meudt), Kasandra, and Kolton Greenwood, Joseph (Ashley), Zachary, Mary Kate, and Rachel McCoy, great grandchildren Emma, Madelyn and Talon Knutson, Owen and Wyatt McCoy, Garret Meudt and many special nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by sisters Audrey Kuter, Patricia Harris, Mickey Fardy, and brothers Dennis (Denise) and Patrick (Michael) McGettigan, and in-laws Ruth and Sue McGettigan, Kay Allen, Bernice Dunn, and John Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Beryl, brothers William, Francis (Patricia), Raymond (Joanne), Brian and Mark McGettigan, sisters Marion (Tony) Nardi and Geraldine (Bob) Kaiser and in-laws John, Lillian, Joen, and Nancy Greenwood and James Allen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Ss. Mary & Paul’s Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr. Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 until 11:55 a.m. at the church.
Thank you to family and friends for your love and support and to Upland Hills Hospice for making it possible to follow Karen’s last wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to CurePSP-1216 Broadway 2nd Floor-New York, NY 10001 and Upland Hills Hospice.
