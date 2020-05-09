Greene, Marion "Dolly"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUNAKEE - Marion “Dolly” Greene, age 93 passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Home Again Memory Care. Dolly was born December 10, 1926 in Ashland Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Harry and Agnes (Komasa) Zak. Dolly graduated from Ashland High School. After graduation she worked as a typist for the FBI in Washington DC and later sang with her cousin in Chicago entertaining troops and others. Returning home to Ashland, she worked at JC Penney. She married Robert (Bob) A. Greene in Ashland on September 27, 1947. They had many enjoyable years together. Dolly was an extremely devoted wife and loving mother to their five children. Bob and Dolly moved their family to Middleton, Wisconsin in 1962. For several years Dolly worked as a cook at Sauk Trail school in Middleton. Immaculately dressed Dolly, and Bob enjoyed going out “stepping” on most weekends, dancing, playing cards, dominoes, and bingo.

After raising five children, Dolly and Bob traveled to Florida and other warm destinations for many years in their RV, leaving right after Christmas and returning in the spring when the cold weather was ending in Wisconsin. Dolly often remarked she didn’t think she’d ever be so lucky in life to get to do all the traveling she and Bob did. They traveled to many places throughout the world.