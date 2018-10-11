MERRIMAC / WINDSOR—Ivan L. Greene, age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Ivan was born on Feb. 3, 1930, in Boscobel, to Raymond and Alice (Semrod) Greene. His family moved to Madison and he graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. Ivan married the love of his life, Leona “Lea” Bernsen, on March 2, 1958. Ivan and his wife owned and operated The Windsor Grocery. He also worked for Madison Dairy, Clean Towel Service, and Lake City Bank. Ivan was a long time member of the Moose Lodge. He was a card player, bowler, fisherman, and a jokester. Ivan will be greatly missed at all family gatherings.
Ivan is survived by his daughters, Pam (John) Dorman, Robin Anderson, Alyson (Al) Wendorf, and Linda Heniadis; grandchildren, Brad (Gretchen) Dorman, Lance (Mallory) Dorman, Dan (Christine) Anderson, Tina (Matt) O’Neil, Tyler (Liz) Wendorf, Nikkoleen Attewell, Spyros (Kim) Heniadis, Nichole Melton, Demetrios Heniadis, and Alexander Heniadis; and 17 great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Ivan is preceded in death by his wife; great grandson, Brett Babcock; and eight siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 South Main St., DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest and again from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the church. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.
A special thanks to Parkside Assisted Living, Brookdale Memory Care, and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.rlyanfuneralservice.com.
