MADISON - Dolores E. Simms Greene, age 89, of Madison, formerly of Florida, passed away in April 2019, at Elm Croft Assisted Living in Madison. She was born in Pilot Grove, Mo. Dolores married James Greene in 1950. They lived and raised three sons in Milwaukee, McFarland and Madison. She was a public-school teacher from 1956 until 1966 in Milwaukee and was employed by various state agencies from 1967 until 1984. In 1984, she retired as Assistant to the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Part of her responsibilities included the Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action program, directing civil rights compliance for the Federal Cooperative Extension Services in all 72 Wisconsin counties. Dolores was active in community volunteer work. She was seen as a woman of integrity as she pursued blacks and women’s causes addressing principles of equal opportunity and non-discrimination in employment.
Dolores was a graduate of Central High School, Madison and graduate from UW Madison in 1951. She was a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.
Dolores was a published writer, poet and an accomplished artist and pianist. She also enjoyed knitting, music, theater and was an avid mystery book enthusiast. She was also the owner of Simmi Arts, an art consulting business. She was an active member of numerous professional, educational, and community associations throughout her life and recognized and listed in Who's Who in Education. She was a lifetime member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
In addition to her parents David and Mary Simms, Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lincoln Greene, and son, Jeffrey Warren Greene.
Left to celebrate her life well lived are her sons: Gary (Theresa) Greene, Marietta, Ga., David Greene, Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren: Tiera, Clarissa, and Jordan; her sister, Muriel L. Simms, Madison, Wis.; nephew, Michael A. Simms, Madison, Wis.; and other family, friends, clients and associates whose lives she touched.
A family graveside service will be held at the historical Greene-Shepard family cemetery, Pleasant Ridge, located in Grant County, Wis., on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster were entrusted with her care.
